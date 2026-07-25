Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Brewers On July 25

Goodman is hitting for a .259 BA, .332 OBP and .563 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (2-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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