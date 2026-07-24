Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Brewers On July 24

Goodman is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .563 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.