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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Brewers On July 24

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, July 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .563 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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