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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Braves On May 3

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .326 OBP and .543 SLG with a 38% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 24 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Spencer Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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