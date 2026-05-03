Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Braves On May 3

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .326 OBP and .543 SLG with a 38% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 24 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Spencer Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

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