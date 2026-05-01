Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Braves On May 1

Goodman is hitting for a .257 BA, .331 OBP and .560 SLG with a 38% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 23 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Reds.

The Braves will send Grant Holmes (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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