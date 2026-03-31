Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Blue Jays On March 31

Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

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