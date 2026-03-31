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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Blue Jays On March 31

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Goodman has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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