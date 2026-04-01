Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Blue Jays On April 1

Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.

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