Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Blue Jays On April 1
Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Goodman has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Goodman had a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .520 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .843 and he scored 73 runs. In 579 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Kevin Gausman (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.