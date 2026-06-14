Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Athletics On June 14

Goodman is hitting for a .236 BA, .310 OBP and .500 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 41 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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