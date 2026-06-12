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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Athletics On June 12

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Friday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Goodman has +198 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .320 OBP and .517 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 41 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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