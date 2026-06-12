Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Athletics On June 12

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .320 OBP and .517 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 41 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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