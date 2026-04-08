Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Astros On April 8

Goodman is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .333 SLG with a 38.6% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (0-1) in his third start of the season.

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