Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Astros On April 8
Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Goodman is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .333 SLG with a 38.6% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Astros.
The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (0-1) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.