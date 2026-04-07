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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 7

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .279 OBP and .341 SLG with a 39.5% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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