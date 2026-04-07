Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 7

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .279 OBP and .341 SLG with a 39.5% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.