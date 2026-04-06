Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Astros On April 6

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .289 OBP and .361 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Cody Bolton makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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