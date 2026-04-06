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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Astros On April 6

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Monday, April 6 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .289 OBP and .361 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Cody Bolton makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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