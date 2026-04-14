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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Astros On April 14

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .241 BA, .328 OBP and .370 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 10 runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Goodman has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Colton Gordon makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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