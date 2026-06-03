Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Angels On June 3

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .311 OBP and .500 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 36 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Walbert Urena (2-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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