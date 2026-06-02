Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Angels On June 2

Goodman is hitting for a .238 BA, .304 OBP and .481 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 35 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run and a walk) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

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