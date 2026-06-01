Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Angels On June 1

Goodman is hitting for a .239 BA, .304 OBP and .473 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 34 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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