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Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals

Hunter Dobbins

St. Louis Cardinals • #40 RP

Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 10

Hunter Dobbins will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Dobbins has +112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Dobbins is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Dobbins

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