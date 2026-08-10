Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 10

Dobbins is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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