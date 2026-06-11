Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Face Mets On June 11

Dobbins is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.