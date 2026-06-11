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Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals

Hunter Dobbins

St. Louis Cardinals • #40 RP

Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Face Mets On June 11

Hunter Dobbins will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Dobbins has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Dobbins is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Dobbins

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