Hunter Brown And Astros Play White Sox On July 25
Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Brown has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Brown is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.