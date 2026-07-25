FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Play White Sox On July 25

Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Brown has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News