Hunter Brown And Astros Play White Sox On July 25

Brown is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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