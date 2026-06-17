Hunter Brown And Astros Face Tigers On June 17

Brown is 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.