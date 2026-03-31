Hunter Brown And Astros Face Red Sox On March 31
Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Brown has -108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Brown is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Red Sox averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.