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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On April 1

Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Brown is 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 2.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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