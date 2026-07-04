Hunter Brown And Astros Face Rays On July 4
Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Brown has +126 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Brown is 1-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.