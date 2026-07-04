Hunter Brown And Astros Face Rays On July 4

Brown is 1-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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