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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Face Rangers On July 11

Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Brown is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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