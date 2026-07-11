Hunter Brown And Astros Face Rangers On July 11

Brown is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.