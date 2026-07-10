Hunter Brown And Astros Face Rangers On July 10

Brown is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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