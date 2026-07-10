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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Face Rangers On July 10

Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Brown has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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