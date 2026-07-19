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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Square Off Against Orioles On July 19

Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Brown has -154 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Brown is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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