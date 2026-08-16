Hunter Brown And Astros Play Mariners On Aug. 16

Brown is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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