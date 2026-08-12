Hunter Brown And Astros Take On Giants On Aug. 12
Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Brown is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.