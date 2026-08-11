Hunter Brown And Astros Take On Giants On Aug. 11
Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Brown has -146 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Brown is 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.