Hunter Brown And Astros Take On Giants On Aug. 11

Brown is 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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