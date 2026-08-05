FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 5

Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Brown has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Brown is 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News