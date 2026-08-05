Hunter Brown And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 5

Brown is 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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