Hunter Brown And Astros Play Angels On March 26

Brown went 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 185 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Angels averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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