FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Play Angels On March 26

Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day at Daikin Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Brown has -152 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Brown went 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 185 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Angels averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News