Hunter Brown And Astros Play Angels On March 26
Hunter Brown will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day at Daikin Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Brown has -152 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Brown went 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 185 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Angels averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.