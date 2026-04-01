Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against White Sox On April 1

Hernandez had a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .784 and he scored 40 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Shane Smith (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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