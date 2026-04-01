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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against White Sox On April 1

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will face the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez had a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .784 and he scored 40 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Shane Smith (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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