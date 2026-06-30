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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Rockies On June 30

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .219 BA, .296 OBP and .396 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 18 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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