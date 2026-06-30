Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Rockies On June 30

Hernandez is hitting for a .219 BA, .296 OBP and .396 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 18 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.

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