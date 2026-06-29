Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On June 29

Hernandez is hitting for a .217 BA, .288 OBP and .392 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 17 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Rockies are sending Sean Sullivan (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and seven strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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