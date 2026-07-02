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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Rockies On July 2

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .221 BA, .297 OBP and .401 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 19 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9 with a 6.83 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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