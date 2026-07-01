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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On July 1

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .219 BA, .296 OBP and .396 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 18 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 7.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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