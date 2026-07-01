Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Rockies On July 1

Hernandez is hitting for a .219 BA, .296 OBP and .396 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 18 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 7.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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