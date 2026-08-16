Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Reds On Aug. 16

Hernandez is hitting for a .230 BA, .303 OBP and .450 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 33 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.86 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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