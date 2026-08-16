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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Reds On Aug. 16

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .230 BA, .303 OBP and .450 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 33 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.86 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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