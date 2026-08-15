Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Reds On Aug. 15
Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .226 BA, .299 OBP and .449 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 33 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Brady Singer (5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 24th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.