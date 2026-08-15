Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Reds On Aug. 15

Hernandez is hitting for a .226 BA, .299 OBP and .449 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 33 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 24th of the season.

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