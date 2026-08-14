Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 14

Hernandez is hitting for a .225 BA, .298 OBP and .451 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 33 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.

Chase Burns (13-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season.

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