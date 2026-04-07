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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Reds On April 7

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .111 BA, .226 OBP and .185 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .411 and he has scored two runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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