Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Reds On April 6
Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will face the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .130 BA, .259 OBP and .217 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .477 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Brandon Williamson (0-1) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.