Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Reds On April 6

Hernandez is hitting for a .130 BA, .259 OBP and .217 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .477 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Brandon Williamson (0-1) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.

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