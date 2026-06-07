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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Rays On June 7

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .218 BA, .298 OBP and .373 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 10 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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