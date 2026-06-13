Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Pirates On June 13

Hernandez is hitting for a .236 BA, .312 OBP and .382 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 13 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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