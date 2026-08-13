Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Pirates On Aug. 13

Hernandez is hitting for a .225 BA, .298 OBP and .451 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 33 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

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