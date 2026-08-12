Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Pirates On Aug. 12

Hernandez is hitting for a .224 BA, .294 OBP and .441 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 31 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

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