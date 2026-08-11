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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Pirates On Aug. 11

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .227 BA, .297 OBP and .448 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 31 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (9-10) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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