Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Phillies On June 16

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .307 OBP and .393 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 14 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (5-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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