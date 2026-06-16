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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Phillies On June 16

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .307 OBP and .393 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 14 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (5-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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