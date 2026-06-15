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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Phillies On June 15

Heriberto Hernandez and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .308 OBP and .397 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 14 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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