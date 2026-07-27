Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On July 27

Hernandez is hitting for a .242 BA, .312 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 26 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Hernandez has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Zack Wheeler (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.16 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

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