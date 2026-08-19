Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Phillies On Aug. 19

Hernandez is hitting for a .228 BA, .305 OBP and .450 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 35 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.