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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 17

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .231 BA, .308 OBP and .459 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 35 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 2.54 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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