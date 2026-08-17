Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 17

Hernandez is hitting for a .231 BA, .308 OBP and .459 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 35 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 2.54 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

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